Fears over future of Castle Barracks grows

COUNCIL staff based at the Castle Barracks in Enniskillen are being relocated as fears grow over the future and sustainability of one of Fermanagh’s historic buildings, the ‘Herald can reveal. It’s understood employees with the Roads’ Service are set to move to the Killyhevlin Industrial Estate, while the ‘Blue Badge’ department will be relocated to the Crown Buildings in the town.

Major concerns are growing over the future of the Castle Barracks after it was confirmed it needed redevelopment, with a reported £250,000 needed to revamp the existing heating system.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council would not commit on the future of the local building.

“Castle Barracks is the responsibility of the Properties Division within the Department of Finance, therefore, it would be the appropriate body to comment on future plans for the building,” they said.

The Council would not “provide comment” on whether the staff will return to the Castle Barracks.

“Castle Barracks provides accommodation for staff within the Department for Infrastructure. It would be a matter for the Department to provide comment on this matter,” they added.

The future of the Castle Barracks in Enniskillen has also been discussed at Stormont recently.

Fermanagh and South Tyrne MLA, Diana Armstrong asked Minister John O’Dowd, formerly in his capacity as Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, about the development that was needed.

“The property at Castle Barracks has been identified as needing substantial investment,” he said.

“A condition survey from September 2022 recommending replacement of the heating system and pipework in the building (at an estimated minimum cost of circa £250k).

“DoF [Department of Finance] Properties Division are working with my officials to determine if my Department’s accommodation needs could be met using under-utilised space at other DoF properties in Enniskillen.”

The Northern Ireland Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald, also said that negotiations between the various departments responsible are ongoing about the development project.

The Department for Infrastructure has been approached for comment.

