Farmers urged to take steps to support lambing

LOCAL sheep farmers are battling against the inclement weather conditions as the lambing season begins around the county with farmers aiming to support its livestock and animals.

Farmers are encouraged to take precautions when lambing with a recent study revealing that the first three days of a lamb’s life the most critical, with 74-per-cent of deaths occurring in this period.

With farmers preparing for lambing, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise has recognised the major challenges and difficulties that many rural farmers are facing.

“Freezing conditions result in frozen and burst pipes. Snow and ice can result in problems in getting deliveries in or collections out,” Agri-environment Adviser, Kieran McCartan, said.

“For each of these risks you should think about how you would deal with severe weather and your ability to provide water, food and shelter for livestock.”

While temperatures are slowly easing, farmers are being encouraged to take steps to prepare their farms to aid with the lambing and calving process, in a bid to keep livestock safe.

“It’s good practice to ensure pipes within and outside buildings are insulated,” Mr McCartan said.

“Turn off water to fields that have no livestock and keep a supply of relevant water fittings to repair any leakages that appear after the thaw. Check antifreeze is in all vehicles.

“Keep a close eye on the weather forecast so that you can take appropriate action. Check websites to see if there is interruption to water and electricity supplies in your area.

“Some time spent now, preparing your farm for the unexpected, could save you a lot of problems in the future,” the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise spokesperson added.

