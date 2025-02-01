+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family thanks everyone who helped find missing man
Leonard McGrath has been found after a major search.
Leonard McGrath has been found.

Family thanks everyone who helped find missing man

Posted: 11:19 am February 1, 2025

The family of a Fermanagh pensioner who went missing yesterday have thanked everyone who helped find him.

A short time ago, the PSNI said 77-year-old Leonard McGrath had been found after a major search operation.

Leonard had last been seen in Castlederg yesterday shortly after noon.

When he could not be located, his family contacted police and a search operation was launched.

Earlier this morning, the PSNI said they were ‘increasingly concerned’ about Leonard.

Communities in Fermanagh and Tyrone rallied behind the search operation, with local GAA clubs asking their members to help out.

Thankfully, the search had a successful conclusion and Leonard is now back with his family.

A spokesperson for Leonard’s family asked us to share this message: “Dad has been found. Needs to be checked out but is ok. I can’t thank everyone enough for all your time.”

Missing Fermanagh pensioner found after major search
NHS pay rise proposals given tentative welcome
Fermanagh cyclists raise £11,500 for local charities

