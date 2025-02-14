Enniskillen Rangers recognised for Junior Cup success

A SPECIAL celebration was recently held at the Townhall in Enniskillen to celebrate the success of Enniskillen Rangers Football Club who won the Irish FA Junior Cup last year.

Managed by Michael Kerr, Rangers defeated FC Moylena, Camlough Rovers, All Saints OB, Lurgan Reserves and Lisbellaw United to qualify for the semi-final of the Irish FA Junior Cup.

Following a 3-1 semi-final win over Tummery Athletic, Rangers advanced to the final where they played Cleary Celtic Football Club at Stangmore Park in Dungannon in May.

Enniskillen Rangers beat Cleary Celtic 2-0 in the Irish FA Junior Cup Final, with chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, recognising their success.

“The Irish Junior Cup is Northern Ireland’s premier competition for clubs with Junior status and to win it five times, three in a row in 2017, 2018 and 2019, is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

“You achieved this success alongside competing in the League which you also won last year.

“Enniskillen Rangers is the longest established club in the Fermanagh and Western Football Association having been set up in 1953.

“Since then you have enjoyed much success and made history and this is testament to the management, coaches and players over the years,” the Council chairman added.

The Council chairman feels that Enniskillen Rangers’ recent success will prove crucial in inspiring their younger club members in their pursuit of success and glory.

“I believe this success will continue as you continue to develop young players with four teams in the Mid UIster Youth League and an Under 15 team in the NI Boys’ Football Association,” he said.

“Your success in the Junior Cup, League and other competitions is enjoyed as a team, however, it is also important to recognise the individual contribution that each of you make to this success.

“I commend you all for your football talents but also your ongoing commitment to training.

“This can, at times be challenging I am sure as you have work and personal commitments.”

