Sister Mary Patricia celebrates her 100th birthday with members of her extended family - Dr John Porteus, Una Porteus and Hugh Travers

Enniskillen nun Sr Mary celebrates her 100th birthday

Posted: 10:35 am February 6, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
Enniskillen’s Sr Mary Patricia Lynn recently celebrated her 100th Birthday.
She celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family and fellow sisters at the Convent of Mercy in Enniskillen.
The air was filled with laughter and joy as stories of her remarkable life were shared, highlighting her unwavering dedication to her faith and community.
Sr Mary Patricia beamed with happiness, her eyes sparkling with the wisdom of a century.
On Sunday the Convent was beautifully decorated with a magnificent floral balloon arch and sign wishing her a happy birthday.
Lord Brookeborough attended her birthday and presented her with her birthday card from King Charles.

