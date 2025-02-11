Enniskillen meeting to look at disabled access issues

A new forum has been set up to support young people with a disability in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

The Inclusive Youth Forum, which is aimed at those aged 13 to 17, will look at a range of issues, including the accessibility of local venues for people with disabilities.

Members will also have an opportunity to have their say on the council’s draft Disability Action Plan.

The forum, which is supported by the Public Health Agency, will be holding events in Omagh and Enniskillen this week.

The Omagh event will be in Strule House, High Street, tomorrow, February 12, at 2pm.

The meeting in Enniskillen will be at County Buildings, East Bridge Street on Thursday, February 13, at 2pm.

Young people are welcome in person to come along to the meetings or can join online.

To register telephone 0300 303 1777 or email disability@fermanaghomagh.com.