Enniskillen man remanded in custody on drugs charges

AN Enniskillen man has been remanded in custody on multiple charges relating to the alleged possession and supply of various drugs last month .

David Lee Taylor (60) from Drumbeg is accused of possessing, intending to supply and being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on January 3.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

While bail was not opposed the detective said this would have to be at an alternative address and so far nothing has been found.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne ordered Taylor to appear again by video-link on March 10.

