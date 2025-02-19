Enniskillen man in court on PSNI data breach charge

TWO men accused of possessing a document with PSNI officers’ personal information have been remanded in custody following their arrests this week.

Brian Cavlan (49), who has an address in Aughnacloy, and Rory Logan (43) whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison but who is originally from Enniskillen, both appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court charged with collecting information that is likely to be used in terrorism.

Police believe both were in possession of a document which listed personal information of a number of PSNI employees.

The information came from a data breach which occurred in August 2023 which saw the information of over 9,500 PSNI staff members released mistakenly released through a Freedom of Information request.

The data listed the surname and first initial of every employee of the organisation.

Cavlan is accused that he was in possession of the information after police arrested him and confiscated is phone on April 12 of last year.

The PSNI believe he was sent the file over WhatsApp seven times in August of last year.

The spreadsheet was in six locations on his phone, with two screenshots highlighting specific officers and had been held for around six months.

Logan is accused of being of possession of the list of names on June 11 of this year.

The PSNI also believe that before Logan deleted the list he sent a copy of the information to his wife and still had access to the information.

The detective explained both men were arrested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA.

This followed the recovery of a radio-controlled improvised device close to a hotel on June 8 last year in Co Louth and the possession of the PSNI data breach spreadsheet.

Logan did not seek bail but an application was made for Cavlan which was opposed.

A police officer confirmed Cavlan has a criminal record, including possessing firearms in suspicious circumstances in 2011.

The bail application was refused and District Judge Oonagh Mullan said: “This is a deeply concerning matter given the data disclosed and retained. There is no doubt there is involvement in dissident republican activity. The risks are real and evident.”

Both men will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court on February 25.

