Enniskillen man charged with exposure

AN Enniskillen man has appeared in court in relation to an alleged exposure incident.

David Clingan (47) from Crichton Park is accused of intentionally exposing his genitals intending to be seen and to cause alarm of distress.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on January 25.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Clinging on continuing bail to return to court on March 3.

