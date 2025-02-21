Enniskillen man charged with domestic incidents

MULTIPLE charges relating to a domestic abuse incident, including threatening to kill, have been put to a 28-year-old man who appeared in court.

Regan Haire from Belmore Street, Enniskillen was charged with number charges relating to behaviour against a female.

It is alleged he threatened to kill a female, pursued a course of conduct amounting to harassment and engaged in a course of abusive behaviour causing her to suffer physical or psychological harm.

It is also alleged that he damaged windows in her car and a door handle and letterbox in her home.

Finally it is alleged Haire drove after consuming excess alcohol.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on November 4 last year at Derrin Park, Enniskillen.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Haire on continuing bail to return to court on March 17.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007