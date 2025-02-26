Emergency services attend house fire in Fermanagh

Emergency services attended a house fire this morning (Wednesday 26 February) in Newtownbutler.
A call was made to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at 8.02am with reports of a fire in a semi-detached property in Railway Court, Newtownbutler.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 9.09am,” a spokesperson from NIFRS said.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:41 am February 26, 2025