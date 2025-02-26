Emergency services attend house fire in Fermanagh

Emergency services attended a house fire this morning (Wednesday 26 February) in Newtownbutler.

A call was made to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at 8.02am with reports of a fire in a semi-detached property in Railway Court, Newtownbutler.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 9.09am,” a spokesperson from NIFRS said.