Emergency services attend house fire in Fermanagh

Emergency services attend house fire in Fermanagh

Posted: 10:41 am February 26, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Emergency services attended a house fire this morning (Wednesday 26 February) in Newtownbutler.

A call was made to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at 8.02am with reports of a fire in a semi-detached property in Railway Court, Newtownbutler.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 9.09am,” a spokesperson from NIFRS said.


