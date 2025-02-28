+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Emergency response exercise to be held in Enniskillen

Emergency response exercise to be held in Enniskillen

Posted: 6:23 pm February 28, 2025

Police and other emergency services will be holding an emergency training exercise in Enniskillen next week.

The exercise on Saturday, March 8, will be held in the Gaol Square area.

The PSNI said the exercise is designed to test the preparedness, response and collaborative working between various agencies in the event of a major incident.

Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said: “On Saturday, the public will notice a large amount of emergency service activity in the Gaol Square area as the training exercise involves the three emergency services responding to simulated scenarios as they would in ‘real life’.

“People should not be alarmed by the increased activity and be reassured that what they are seeing is the blue light services testing and honing both our individual responses to major or critical incidents and, most importantly, making sure that we work together effectively and efficiently to save lives and reduce harm in the event of a large scale emergency.

“This is about refining our partnership working, reconciling differing priorities and perfecting effective, joined-up decision to make sure we have the best processes and procedures in place to respond cohesively in any scenario.

“We can achieve more when working in partnership than we ever could going it alone and that’s why training events like this one are so, so important.

“We will continue to work together to ensure that we have effective multi-agency plans in place so we can respond to any incident wherever it happens.”

