Ellie’s Retreat charity 10k run/5k walk

IN an inspiring display of community spirit, Coa O Dwyers is set to host a 10k run/5k walk aimed at raising funds for Ellie’s Retreat.

On February 23, runners and walkers will take to the streets, with proceeds being split between Ellie’s Retreat, which is a charity the club are very close to and the clubs development fund.

Ellie’s Retreat offers free respite breaks exclusively for families who have suffered the loss of a child. This is very special and unique to Ireland.

Located at Castle Archdale Caravan Park in Fermanagh, Ellie’s Retreat is a static mobile, providing all bed linen, towels and a small welcome pack of groceries.

Organisers encourage families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts to come out and support this noble cause, as every step taken will contribute to making a positive impact.

Registration is available on the day from 11am at Coa Community Hall, 10kers £12 and 5kers donations welcome.

With a festive atmosphere, refreshments ad music will be provided to make the event a memorable occasion for all.

