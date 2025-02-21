+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEllie’s Retreat charity 10k run/5k walk

Ellie’s Retreat charity 10k run/5k walk

Posted: 12:02 pm February 21, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

IN an inspiring display of community spirit, Coa O Dwyers is set to host a 10k run/5k walk aimed at raising funds for Ellie’s Retreat.
On February 23, runners and walkers will take to the streets, with proceeds being split between Ellie’s Retreat, which is a charity the club are very close to and the clubs development fund.
Ellie’s Retreat offers free respite breaks exclusively for families who have suffered the loss of a child. This is very special and unique to Ireland.
Located at Castle Archdale Caravan Park in Fermanagh, Ellie’s Retreat is a static mobile, providing all bed linen, towels and a small welcome pack of groceries.
Organisers encourage families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts to come out and support this noble cause, as every step taken will contribute to making a positive impact.
Registration is available on the day from 11am at Coa Community Hall, 10kers £12 and 5kers donations welcome.
With a festive atmosphere, refreshments ad music will be provided to make the event a memorable occasion for all.

Related posts:

Health Minister visits Enniskillen cancer centre Tractor run in memory of Jamie Thompson Red weather warning issued for Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:02 pm February 21, 2025
Top
Advertisement