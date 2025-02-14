+44 (0)28 6632 2066
‘Efforts ongoing’ to locate missing child in Fermanagh

Posted: 8:33 pm February 14, 2025

POLICE in Fermanagh said that enquires are ongoing to locate a young child “thought to be in the company of a parent”.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate a young child, thought to be in the company of a parent, who was reported to have been taken from a house in Derrygonnelly, shortly before 4pm on Friday, February 14,” a statement from Police said.

”Enquiries are ongoing and we will provide an update in due course.”

There are no further details at this time.

