‘Efforts ongoing’ to locate missing child in Fermanagh

POLICE in Fermanagh said that enquires are ongoing to locate a young child “thought to be in the company of a parent”.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate a young child, thought to be in the company of a parent, who was reported to have been taken from a house in Derrygonnelly, shortly before 4pm on Friday, February 14,” a statement from Police said.
”Enquiries are ongoing and we will provide an update in due course.”
There are no further details at this time.
Posted: 8:33 pm February 14, 2025