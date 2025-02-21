Ederney’s Dana gaining momentum on country music scene

By Niamh McGovern

A FERMANAGH woman making waves in the music scene said she has ‘no regrets’ about launching her singing career online last year.

Dana Teague, who resides in Ederney, began posting her music on Tiktok last year and has since been ambitiously achieving personal goals – even releasing her first-ever single, covering ‘Dumb Blonde’ by Dolly Parton.

In 2025, the country singer, who goes by the stage name ‘Dana Kaye’, hopes to release a few more singles, perhaps a music video and maybe even a debut album.

But first, the Fermanagh Herald spoke with the gifted 25-year-old to find out when her love of music was first ignited.

“My love for music first began when I was very young; I was probably around four years of age,” Dana recalled, before describing her mother as a ‘huge influence’.

“My mum and I used to listen to country music in the car and sing along and we had so much fun.”

Dana’s mother, Kay, recorded three albums with her two-piece band, ‘Kay and the Silver Dollar’, playing in venues all over Ireland for many years.

According to Dana, where ever Kay goes, there’s always a guitar packed ‘for emergencies’.

“It’s how I decided on my stage name, ‘Dana Kaye’, because it feels like she is on the stage with me and I’m doing her proud,” explained Dana.

As a child Dana attended her mum’s band practices, which is where she said the dream of becoming a country singer really ‘started to really flourish’.

“It grew from there when I saw mum perform and I just wanted to get up on the stage too.”

Over the years, Dana has been no stranger to singing, competing in a range of competitions from the Scór and Fleadh to Cowboys and Heroes and Killeter fair.

However, more recently Dana took it a step further, deciding to record a debut single and build a following on social media.

“I started posting online last year recording a series of songs for St Patrick’s Day and thankfully it went really well and I was blown away at all the positive feedback I received,” gleamed Dana.

“It gave me a new confidence to keep building my following.”

Dana shared how she felt lucky that she had such a positive experience online, describing it as ‘not easy’ to put yourself out there.

“The hardest part is starting and posting that first video or just making yourself known for singing a few songs,” she admitted.

“I’m really proud of myself for finally doing it as it makes you extremely vulnerable, especially with something so personal for everyone to see.”

Dana’s leap into vulnerability paid off and she has now released a debut single titled ‘Dumb Blonde’, a personal achievement which lies amongst reams of other accolades.

“It’s been a dream of mine for years to record and try to do something with my love for music. So that in itself has been amazing and has got a great response,” confirmed Dana.

“I have also had invitations to perform in one of Ireland’s biggest country music festivals ‘Cowboys and Heroes’, as well as being invited to the ‘Nashville of Ireland’ in The Old Coach Inn, Castleblaney.”

Dana also noted Kinawley as being especially supportive in her early career.

The singer used her closing sentiments to offer practical advice to other budding performers, revealing that the key is consistency and ‘staying true to yourself’.

“Just bite the bullet and go for it,” Dana said.

“Yes it’s scary, but if you are confident in what you do and how you sound then no one can stop you.

“I think its also important to read the room with live performances, sometimes preparation is key and always have enough material ready to change if needs be,” she added.

“I have no regrets so far and of course there is set backs, but Rome wasn’t built in a day as the saying goes.”

Check out Dana’s first-ever single, ‘Dumb Blonde’ now, which is available to request on all radio stations. Or alternatively, see Dana live at Kinawley on Valentine’s Day for a night of dancing and craic.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007