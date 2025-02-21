Ederney schoolgirl’s fundraiser for classmates

Kayleigh McNabb (centre), along with her mother Lena, has arranged a fundraiser on 1st March in the New Street Inn, Ederney to raise funds for a new Sensory room at St Mary's College Irvinestown. Pictured with Kacey Stubbs (Learning and Support Assistant), Shanelle Mullan (Vice Principal), Martina McCauley (Principal) and Julie Moffitt (Learning and Support Assistant)

A BIG-HEARTED 12-year-old Ederney girl is on a quest to raise money to support her school and her classmates.

Kayleigh McNabb is a pupil at St Mary’s College in Irvinestown. Along with her mother Lena Thompson, she is organising a special country night in the coming weeks to help raise money for sensory equipment for the school.

Unfortunately poor Kayleigh, who has epilepsy, has had a hard time in recent years. That has done little to dampen her generous spirit, though.

As soon as her mummy asked her if she would be interested in doing a fundraiser, she jumped at the chance to help support her classmates.

“Funding for schools is tight as it is, and a lot of the funding for St Mary’s goes for repairing roofs and so on,” Lena told the ‘Herald, explaining St Mary’s has sensory rooms that are of great benefit to pupils with additional needs.

“It got my heart because Kayleigh said it’s not just for me, it’s for my friends and everybody else who needs that room too,” she added.

The fundraising night takes place on March 1 at the New Street Inn in Ederney at 9pm, with entertainment by local country singer Alanna Quinn, followed by another local talent, Micky Cassidy.

There will be no entrance fee on the door. Instead guests will be offered the chance to buy a £5 raffle ticket or two, to help support the fundariser. Lena said the raffle has been well supported by local businesses.