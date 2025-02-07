EADS to perform its first ever Wilde play

By Annie Flynn

HUMOUR, wit and downright absurdity is how Enniskillen amateur dramatic society spokesperson describes their latest upcoming play, Oscar’s Wilde’s– The importance of being Earnest.

The play will be performed at the Ardhowen Theatre from 13–15 February at 8pm.

EADS is one of the longest running drama groups in Ireland, formed in 1928.

The importance of being Earnest will be the first time in EADS history that they will perform a play written by Oscar Wilde. Wilde previously attended the Portora Royal Grammar School Enniskillen before going on to become one of Irelands most notable poets and playwrites.

The play follows Jack Worthing (Wayne Moohan) and Algernon Moncrieff (Odhrán Sweeney), who adopt fictional identities to escape social obligations. The plot unfolds with mistaken identities, clever wordplay, and humorous social commentary.

The two men are set to bring great physical comedy to their roles and will no doubt leave the audience wanting more as they scheme and plot to win the affections of Gwendolen and Cecily.

Other familiar faces include John McCann, Claire Holmes, Padraig Connolly and Louise Kelly. All actors hoping to bring unique interpretations to their respective roles.

As well as familiar faces, there will some exciting actors making their EADS debuts including Moya Sweeney, Charlene Linford and Hayley Johnston. All new members who are set to make a lasting impression with their talent and performances.

The production is directed by Ryan Moohan, a familiar name within the Fermanagh amateur drama community due to his involvement with Fermanagh Musical Theatre and Enniskillen Light Operatic. He previously directed Black Comedy for EADS.

Looking ahead to the performance, he said, “Earnest is a comedy through and through. It’s easy to look at a play written 130 years ago and brand it a period piece, but this was cutting-edge comedy at the time it was written. Our excellent cast has crafted a production that blends physical humour with Wilde’s witty lines and delivers The Importance of Being Earnest in a way I promise you’ve never seen before!”

Get your tickets, grab your popcorn and prepare to be entertained!