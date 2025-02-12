+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Drugs thrown at cops during house search in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:55 pm February 12, 2025

Drugs were thrown at police officers during an operation in Enniskillen, the PSNI has said.

A police spokesperson said an address in the town was searched by members of the District Support Team (DST) by virtue of a warrant.

“Some occupants thought it would be a clever idea to throw drugs out the window at police,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

“During the search, DST located a quantity of controlled drugs and a significant amount of cash.

“The suspect was arrested for numerous drug offences which included supply.

“The suspect has been interviewed and since bailed to allow for further enquiries.

“DST continue to proactively target drug suppliers in our local community.”

