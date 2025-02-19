Do you know a ‘climate champion’ in Fermanagh?

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has launched a new Community Climate Champion initiative to recognise people for the positive contribution they make to the environment.

Residents are invited to nominate themselves or other individuals or local community groups they believe have made a significant and positive environmental impact in their local area.

The climate action could be innovative recycling or steps to reduce waste; promoting biodiversity; saving energy; or inspiring sustainable living.

All actions will be judged on their long-term impact on the local environment; innovation and creativity; and the potential to inspire and educate others.

A new Community Climate Champion will be celebrated each month to recognise their achievements with an annual awards event being held in October each year to coincide with Climate Action Day.

Speaking about the initiative, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, UUP Councillor John McClaughry, said: “I welcome this new initiative by the Council to recognise those people in our district who are undertaking good work, often on a voluntary basis, to protect our environment and ensure the District is a good place to live, work and visit.

“Any environmental action, no matter how big or small, will make a difference and contribute towards helping to combat climate change whilst protecting our local landscapes for current and future generations to enjoy.

“I would encourage everyone to nominate someone they believe deserves to be recognised for their outstanding contribution.

“By recognising their work, we hope to inspire others to help protect and enhance our district.”

Nominations for the Community Climate Champion can be made online and should be submitted by the third Sunday of each month.

For further information or any queries, contact the Climate Team at climate@fermanaghomagh.com, or telephone 0300 303 1777.