+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCountry music greats heading to Ardhowen Theatre
Philomena Begley sings in Dungloe Church on Sunday night.

Country music greats heading to Ardhowen Theatre

Posted: 3:42 pm February 17, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen is expected to be a sell-out next week when “two household names and true legends” of Country music collaborate for a special performance.

The award-winning Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam are set to showcase their talents on the Enniskillen stage on Thursday (February 19) and Friday (February 20), to the delight of their fans.

“Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam are two household names and true legends of Irish Country music and have both had glittering careers that spans over six decades,” posted the Ardhowen.

“They both have enjoyed massive success and have seen their respective careers hit great heights and scoring countless number one hit songs.

“Both Philomena and Ray have shared stages with George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Charley Pride. If it’s Country Music you like, this is a rare chance to see real Country music royalty.”

Philomena Begley has formed a strong link with some of Fermanagh’s top music talents.

She has teamed up with the likes of Liverpudlian Nathan Carter and Enniskillen resident Derek Ryan, who have both collaborated with the Tyrone star on a number of new songs.

The 82-year-old is committed to performing and headlining major gigs.

“I probably need to slow down a bit, but if I wasn’t performing, I don’t think I’d last too long,” she told the ‘Belfast Telegraph’.

“It would be easy to start over-thinking it all too much, but what would be the point in sitting in my house, looking out the windows?

“My faculties aren’t bad, I’m still up and running and I love what I do, so I count myself very lucky.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh singer Maria releases popular new single Fermanagh’s Country stars heading to Ardhowen Theatre Claudia Buckley to headline Enniskillen gig
Posted: 3:42 pm February 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2025 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA