Country music greats heading to Ardhowen Theatre

THE Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen is expected to be a sell-out next week when “two household names and true legends” of Country music collaborate for a special performance.

The award-winning Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam are set to showcase their talents on the Enniskillen stage on Thursday (February 19) and Friday (February 20), to the delight of their fans.

“Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam are two household names and true legends of Irish Country music and have both had glittering careers that spans over six decades,” posted the Ardhowen.

“They both have enjoyed massive success and have seen their respective careers hit great heights and scoring countless number one hit songs.

“Both Philomena and Ray have shared stages with George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Charley Pride. If it’s Country Music you like, this is a rare chance to see real Country music royalty.”

Philomena Begley has formed a strong link with some of Fermanagh’s top music talents.

She has teamed up with the likes of Liverpudlian Nathan Carter and Enniskillen resident Derek Ryan, who have both collaborated with the Tyrone star on a number of new songs.

The 82-year-old is committed to performing and headlining major gigs.

“I probably need to slow down a bit, but if I wasn’t performing, I don’t think I’d last too long,” she told the ‘Belfast Telegraph’.

“It would be easy to start over-thinking it all too much, but what would be the point in sitting in my house, looking out the windows?

“My faculties aren’t bad, I’m still up and running and I love what I do, so I count myself very lucky.”

