Country music awards on the way

NORTHERN Ireland Country Music Awards (NICMA’S) voted by the public returns on Monday 17 February 2025.

The NICMA’S now in their 5th year are seen as the biggest and most anticipated night in the Country music calendar in the North and one of largest gathering of talent on the island.

The illustrious night which sees music lover’s travel from all parts of Ireland and throughout the UK, to celebrate, meet and pay tribute to the finest musicians from across the province.

In addition to the confirmed listed performers, there’s always a large attendance of other stars, promoters and industry professionals, all there to show their support, network and hoping they too will go home with an award.

The publicly voted awards which were founded in 2019 were set up primarily to give music fans the voice to decide their favourites in the industry, but equally as a platform for new artists to showcase their talent.

The awards are maybe just one night of the year, but the organisation has proven to play a more pivotal role in promoting the industry and portraying it more professionally and mainstream to the public and in the media.

With Belfast being twinned with the home of Country music, the NICMA’S have been constantly forging and strengthening links with Nashville and throughout the states, to establish opportunities for artists to promote their music, collaborate and perform over there.

One of the highlights of the night has always been honouring the legends, and this time will be no exception. The awards are delighted to be celebrating the exceptional, unmatchable and trailblazing career of Ireland’s first lady of country music Susan McCann.

Susan, pictured below, who celebrate 50 years at the top of the industry this year and who recently was inducted into the RTE Late Late Hall of Fame will be officially recognised. Susan has also accepted the invitation to become the NICMA’S Honorary Ambassador.

Tyrone Country Star Cliona Hagan who will be making her first appearance and headlining the awards. Cliona was a double winner in 2024 and picked up both best female artist and most glamorous Female.

The event is being held in the 4* Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Co. Armagh, tickets £30.00 + Booking Fee and only available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-northern-ireland-country-music-awards-2025-voted-by-the-public-tickets-1039544013127

For further details on how to vote, list of performers, tickets and updates visit Facebook page, Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 2025.