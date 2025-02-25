Council offer cheaper leisure rates for abuse victims

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is to offer a one-month free membership followed by reduced rates at their leisure facilities for those engaging with Women’s Aid who have been experiencing domestic abuse.

While the initiative was fully supported, one councillor queried what support was available for men who are in similar situations, which left Director of Community and Well-being, John Boyle, a little stumped.

The matter came before the recent Regeneration and Community Committee meeting, where Mr. Boyle explained: “This is around the benefits of well-being through sport and recreation in promoting mental health.

“Women’s Aid are suggesting some way to support people going through a hard time. We are recommending they receive one month [of] free membership of our leisure centres, and thereafter they pay a concessionary rate.

“We have been in conversations with both Enniskillen and Omagh Women’s Aid, and they would be delighted with this.”

Proposing the recommendation, Councillor Barry McElduff, Sinn Féin commented: “I made quiet representations on this matter and the Council is doing very good work in relation to the strategy of ending Violence Against Women and Girls.

“It’s very important work, including administering funding in the immediate future that is available for groups in this area.

“It’s a very positive step to see sport and access to our leisure centres being given to Women’s Aid by this Council, and will be very much appreciated.”

Seconding, party colleague, Councillor Glen Campbell told members: “This is a good example of how we can support the community, and in this instance, Women’s Aid.”

However, while fully supporting the issue, Ulster Unionist Councillor Rosemary Barton enquired: “What about men’s aid in this situations? Is there any support for men perhaps undergoing issues?”

After a short pause, Mr. Boyle replied: “There’s no formal arrangement for men.

“I don’t know if there’s an organisation that could provide us with referrals. It’s something I’ll look at. You raise an interesting point.”

With all in the Chamber in agreement with the proposal, Committee Chair, Councillor Stephen Donnelly, Alliance, said: “This is an example of a very strong partnership by our Council and an organisation that does fantastic work throughout the district.”