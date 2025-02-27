Council launch new free body and mind programme

People living in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area are being given the chance to improve their minds and bodies in a new project.

The council is managing a programme which will offer people five one-to-one personal training sessions.

During these sessions, they will be given advice on the best fitness programme for them, as well as nutritional advice.

As well as the fitness sessions, the new project will also help people improve their numeracy skills.

The project, which is free of charge for participants, is funded by the UK Government as part of the Multiply Programme.

A council spokespersons said: “Each session will last approximately one and a half hours, consisting of 1:1 Personal training and tailored advice on nutrition.

“Applicants will be dealt with on a first come first served basis subject to available funding. Successful candidates will be able to select a personal trainer from our panel. All five sessions must take place before 31 March 2025 to meet funder requirements.”

Sign up here for the new programme.