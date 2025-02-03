Comedians to bring laughter to Ardhowen

FERMANAGH comedy enthusiasts are in for an action-packed few weeks after the Ardhowen Theatre confirmed some of the best in the industry are set to stop off at the Enniskillen venue.

Well-known comedian Colin Murphy is going to kick-off the tour next week, when he brings his much-anticipated roadshow to the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Saturday, February 8.

“After his sell out dates with his ‘Colinization’ and ‘Whatchamacolin’ tours, Colin is back out on the road in 2025 with his hilarious new show ‘Murphy Beaucoup’,” an Ardhowen spokesperson said.

“He examines, amongst many other things, dog poo etiquette, living in the future and being on the same planet as other humans who have the bare faced cheek to be younger than you.”

Murphy’s ‘Blame Game’ colleague Jake O’Kane has also confirmed another Enniskillen show.

The distinguished Belfast comedian will be bringing his action-packed ‘The Absent Intelligence Tour’ to the county on Saturday, February 22, as part of his major tour around the country.

“A high-tech presentation of photos and videos picking apart the great, the good and the not so good from the previous year,” a synopsis for his Ardhowen Theatre show read.

“The backbone of the show remains his unique mix of political satire and personal observations covering his struggles with ageing, modern technology and his beloved Protestant and halflings.”

The Ardhowen Theatre is expected to be a sell-out later next month when the award-winning Irish comedian Neil Delamare brings his new show, ‘Achilles Neil’, locally on April 3.

It has also been confirmed that the popular ‘Give My Head Peace’ cast will return to the county with their latest performance, scheduled to take place in March.