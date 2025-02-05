Clinton Centre manager denies obstruction

THE manager for the Clinton Centre in Enniskillen is to contest a charge obstructing police, which is understood to relate to his conduct over a teenager residing at the facility on bail.

Keith McNair (61) whose address was given as the Clinton Centre at Bridge Street, allegedly committed the offence on October 22 2024.

Previously Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard McNair agreed to provide the premises for bail but he objected to how police were conducting bail checks, but there was another incident in which a search was underway for a child missing from a care facility whom it was believed may have been with the teenager.

During a further bail application for the teenager McNair told the court the Clinton Centre, “Is private property, not a public building. There’s no unauthorised access.

As far as I’m aware police don’t have free access to private property without lawful authority.

They have demanded access to my property. necessary they conduct themselves within the law.” In turn a detective said, the girl in question is, “Vulnerable and at high-risk of child sexual exploitation.

While missing for almost 24 hours she was considered high-risk of immediate harm. Phone evidence indicates she was with the defendant. Time is of the essence In a missing person case. It’s very difficult to get to the defendant’s room in the centre within 10 minutes of us being made aware.”

It is understood McNair allegedly obstructed police while they were searching for the girl while she was missing on October 21 2024.

At the most recent court sitting a defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on McNair’s behalf after which District Judge Alana McSorley listed a contest for hearing on April 9.