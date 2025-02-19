Chart star Heaton to rock at the Ardhowen

MULTI-MILLION record selling artist Paul Heaton is set to make his debut in Enniskillen next month as he aims to become the “first major chart star” to perform in the 32 counties of Ireland.

Local social media went into a frenzy when the English singer confirmed he was heading to the Ardhowen Theatre on Thursday, March 27, to the delight of his local fans in Fermanagh.

Heaton burst onto the music scene when he was part of indie rock band ‘The Housemartins’ who were a hugely popular band in the 1980s. He also was a member of the ‘Beautiful South’ group.

The 62-year-old from Cheshire later set off on his own solo music career where he released a number of award-winning tracks and have headlined performances across Europe.

Heaton, who headlined at the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival last year, has confirmed that he’ll be stopping off at the Ardhowen Theatre next month as part of his latest Irish tour.

“We’re pleased to announce a series of intimate Irish shows as Paul [Heaton] continues in his mission to play all 32 counties of Ireland during his career,” a spokesperson for the singer said.

“[Paul also aims to] become the first major chart star to achieve the feat.”

The award-winning singer has previously performed in 19 counties in Ireland and will now lead gigs in Fermanagh, Armagh, Laois, Longford and Louth when he stops off next month.

It’s also understood that he has plans to perform in the final eight counties at a later date.

