Charges set to rise at two Enniskillen car parks

There are plans to increase charges at two car parks in Enniskillen.

At present, motorists are charged 40p for three hours to park at Quay Lane South and Shore Road West car parks.

However, under new proposals put forward by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, this will rise to 40p per hour.

The council, which says the current charges have remained unchanged since 2015, currently manage 39 car parks.

Of these, 26 are free car parks, with the other 13 operating on a ‘pay and display’ basis.

The paid car parks provide a total of 1,281 spaces.

There are currently three tariffs in operation across the ‘pay & display’ car parks: TS4 – 40p per three hours; TL4 – 40p per hour; and TL5 – 50p per hour.

The council said around 80% of the car-parking spaces it provides use the TL4 or TL5 tariff.

As part of a review of its parking strategy, council officials have recommended raising the rates at Quay Lane South and Shore Road West car parks, along with the New Brighton Terrace car park in Omagh, from TS4 to TL4.

“A change to the TL4 tariff will more appropriately reflect the location of these car parks,” states a council report which will discussed at a meeting of the council’s Environment Services Committee on Wednesday evening.

“Based on current occupancy levels within these three car parks, implementation of the TL4 tariff (40p per hour) is expected to contribute to increased income from off street car parking to support the delivery of Council’s priorities and objectives.”

If given the go-ahead at Wednesday’s meeting, the new charges would come into operation on April 1 this year.