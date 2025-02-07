Cancer fundraising events confirmed for Fermanagh

LOCAL groups have praised the community for “making a lasting difference to cancer patients and their families” as anticipation builds towards the development of a new support centre.

Anticipation is building in Enniskillen towards the development of the Cancer Focus Support Centre in the town, which is aiming to make a difference to cancer patients and their families.

Following World Cancer Day last week, a renewed focus has been placed on supporting cancer patients in the North, with a reported 26 people diagnosed every day.

The local Friends of the Cancer Centre branch recently scheduled a major ‘Quiz Night’ fundraiser at Enniskillen Gaels GAA club on Friday (February 21) to raise money for the organisation.

After reaching over £1 million in proceeds raised from fundraising, Geraldine Corrigan from the Friends of the Cancer Centre, feels it’s important that the local community supports the cause.

“The support in the community is making a lasting difference to cancer patients and their families. We are grateful to every single person who has shown kindness and generosity,” she said.

At the old Gordon’s Chemist site in Enniskillen, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has pledged to create a multi-million therapeutic support centre, to provide help to local cancer patients.

Northern Ireland Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, recently welcomed the development of the much-anticipated centre, following his visit to Enniskillen last week.

“The development of this centre is a vital step forward in improving cancer care and support services, and I am delighted to see the progress being made,” Minister Nesbitt said.

“Strong collaboration between government and charities such as Cancer Focus NI is essential to delivering better outcomes and enhancing cancer care across Northern Ireland.”

A number of fundraisers have also been confirmed recently for by cancer support groups.

Cancer Connect is preparing to host its Fermanagh Camino event in April, which will see a large crowd pound the roads around the county to raise money and awareness of the condition.

Shop manager at the Enniskillen Cancer Focus shop, Christina Hoy, is hopeful for the future.

“It’s aimed at delivering care and support to those affected by cancer in every corner of the North and creating spaces of sanctuary and support for people with cancer and their families,” she said.

“It’s about bringing cancer care into the community, into spaces which are familiar to people and try to normalise cancer care in everyday life.”

