Cameron sisters release new music

RISING STARS… The Cameron sisters, Antonia, Helena and Maria, are all blazing a trail in the local music scene.

BOHO sisters Maria and Helena Cameron continue to take the local music scene by storm after they released a number of hit songs and covers of tracks on social media to their fans’ delight.

Maria Cameron is one of Fermanagh’s top music artists and regularly performs across the county.

Having revealed to the ‘Herald that she was working on new music, Maria started 2025 with a bang when she dropped her version of ‘I Waited For You’, which went down a treat locally.

The talented singer has backed this up in recent weeks by releasing three more singles including ‘I Get To Love You’, ‘I’m On Fire’ and ‘Vienna’, with the Boho woman pleased with her success.

“I recorded some covers with Matt (McGlinn) in Omagh last year and I never got around to putting them up so I’m looking forward to releasing new music,” Maria told the ‘Herald.

“I am very grateful to have so many talented friends in music that feature on the recordings, Claire Brough, Damien Cullen, Matt McGlinn and Meabh Kennedy who all play so beautifully on them.”

The Cameron family are renowned for their music talents, with Helena also releasing new music on her social media page.

She teamed up with her older sister Maria on the recording of ‘Stand by Me’, a song written by American artist Ben E King in 1962, which went down well on local social media.

Other siblings, Antonia and Jamay Cameron, are also keen to pursue their own solo music career.

“Antonia and Helena are gorgeous singers and we’re encouraging Jamay to keep at the music lessons. She’s learning guitar, drums and piano and she has a real love for it,” Maria said.

“I truly love what I do. I have got to meet some of the most talented musicians through my job and I have made the most amazing friends. I appreciate all of the locals who continue to support me.”

