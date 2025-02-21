Calls increase for better phone reception in Fermanagh

A NEW plan is to be rolled out to “remove barriers to mobile communications” after a number of residents have vented their frustration at the lack of phone signal in certain areas of Fermanagh.

In some parts of the county, locals are struggling to simply make a phone call or send a message.

The Stormont Executive has pledged to improve the mobile phone reception across the North, in a welcome bid to many residents who are vying to secure better connectivity in Fermanagh.

“The development of the cross sectorial Mobile Action Plan which aims to remove barriers to mobile communications roll out,” Northern Ireland Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, said.

“Connectivity is a key enabler to underpinning economic development and prosperity. Having excellent mobile connectivity therefore aligns strongly with the aims of my economic plan.

“[The ‘Mobile Action Plan’ aims to] provide a landscape which will encourage mobile communication providers to commit to investing and providing high class services.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, has welcomed the news.

“In the Assembly Chamber, I urged Minister O’Dowd to take action to improve planning for mobile infrastructure,” said Ms Erskine.

“This would help our rural communities become better connected and ensure we don’t get left behind. All of us are frustrated with poor signal.

“During my debate on the issue, the Minister committed to finding out why the task force in his department have not progressed solutions.”

