Burglary accused fails to appear in court

AN arrest warrant has been issued for a Cavan man who failed to appear in court on a burglary charge, despite being given an opportunity to do so.

Wayne Halford (29) from Wolf Tone Street is accused of entering Lakeland Youth Centre on September 20 and stealing sweets.

He was previously connected to the charge at Enniskillen Magistrates Court and released on bail however he failed to appear on the last occasion.

Permitting an adjournment, District Judge Alana McSorley warned Halford needed to attend at the most recent sitting.

However after being informed he had been formally called and there was no response, Judge McSorley issued the arrest warrant.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007