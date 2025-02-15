+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineBoy found ‘safe and well’ following search in Fermanagh

Boy found ‘safe and well’ following search in Fermanagh

Posted: 7:41 am February 15, 2025

Police have said a 5-year-old boy has been found ‘safe and well’ following a search in Fermanagh.

Yesterday, the PSNI said they were dealing with an incident where they were trying to locate a child ‘thought to be in the company of a parent’.

The boy was reportedly taken from a house in Derrygonnelly around 4pm yesterday.

In a follow-up statement last night, police said the boy had been located and ‘is safe and well’.

