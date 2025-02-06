Boho man Gary brings granny’s accordion back to life

FERMANAGH musician Gary Curley said he was “thrilled to see the finished restoration” of his grandmother’s 80-year-old after it was brought back to life by the team on ‘The Repair Shop’.

The talented Boho accordion player grew up in a home rich with Irish music, with his love of traditional song and dance stemming from his grandmother, the late Kathleen Quinn.

Ms Quinn was a distinguished Irish musician, known in her local area for her accordion playing skills. Following her death in 2006, she left one of her much-loved instruments to her grandson.

Almost two decades later, the instrument had been damaged due to woodworm. The St Fanchea’s College teacher turned to the team at ‘The Repair Shop’ for help.

“I was thrilled to see the finished restoration,” Mr Curley told the ‘Herald.

“The craftsmanship and attention to detail was incredible. The expert restored my grandmother’s accordion back to its original condition, whilst maintaining the character of the instrument.

“The faded areas, worn from years of my grandmother’s playing, were preserved, which also means a lot to me and my family. It still holds all of its history, but now it’s fully functional again.”

When he received the accordion back at ‘The Repair Shop’, Mr Curley recalled his memories of times with his grandmother, as well as performing well-known local tune ‘The Groves of Boho’.

“Every time I pick it up, I’ll be reminded of the tunes my grandmother played,” the musician said.

“Performing songs on this accordion that are deeply rooted in my locality will be meaningful. They connect me not only to my grandmother but also to the rich musical heritage of my community.”

Describing the late Kathleen Quinn as ‘one of the earliest and biggest influences’ on his life, Mr Curley is now intending to showcase his musical talents on the revamped 80-year-old accordion.

“The instrument means so much to my family, both musically and sentimentally,” he said.

“My grandmother was a huge influence on both my life and my music. She also taught me to live by good, honest values and to treat others the way I would like to be treated.

“I grew up watching her play the accordion. That was fundamental in my decision to learn the instrument myself. She passed down her passion for music to me from an early age.

“Her encouragement and the tunes she taught me shaped not only my playing, but also my appreciation for the tradition.”

‘The Repair Show’ episode featuring Gary Curley can be viewed on the BBC IPlayer.

