Bogue wins January ‘Player of the Month’ award

Fermanagh star Bláithín Bogue has been honoured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for January 2025.

The Tempo Maguires player (24) has been in outstanding form for the Erne County in Division 4 of the Lidl National League to date.

A 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship winner, Bogue has carried that form into the early stages of the new campaign.

In January, Fermanagh recorded victories against intermediate champions Leitrim and Derry to get their league campaign off to an impressive start. Bogue notched 1-3 in both games and last weekend in their one-point defeat to Antrim the Tempo player kicked a point.

Fermanagh’s campaign continues this Sunday when they face Longford in a crucial tie at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (2pm).

Ahead of throw-in, both counties are two of three teams (along with Sligo) locked together on six points, three behind pace-setters Antrim.