Bawnacre Centre manager reflect on 40 years at the helm

GEORGE Beacom said it’s “a privilege to serve all sections” of the Fermanagh community after he was recognised with an award to celebrate his 40-plus years of employment with the Council.

The Bawnacre Centre manager is one of the county’s most recognisable figures. He’s been to the fore at the Irvinestown facility since it opened in 1984, providing a vital local service.

His passion for sport and commitment to helping others has been the driving force for George.

“Everyday is different. It’s always enjoyable and productive, with the staff here at the Bawnacre Centre always bringing their hearts and their heads to work,” he told the ‘Herald.

The Irvinestown man’s career began at the Western Education and Library Board where he took on a variety of different roles, including being a leader of the youth club, for the local area.

George has been overwhelmed with the talent and creativity of young people in Fermanagh.

“I was in charge from 1974, until quite recently,” the local community stalwart said.

“The youth club was a mecca for teenagers from Irvinestown and the surrounding towns and villages who won and also hosted so many competitions and events.

“I enjoy listening to adults now reminiscing about their days at the famous ‘Big Bawnacre Raves’ in the Main Hall, where 700 teenagers danced the night away to then DJ, Paul Clark.”

George has had a passion for sport. He’s been a long-term Fermanagh and Western Football League supporter, contributing to the ‘Fermanagh Herald’, ‘Sunday Life’ and ‘Q101’.

He’s also been a avid supporter of Fermanagh GAA, striking up a rapport and friendship with a number of local sportspeople, and famous faces, including the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

Through his work as manager of the Bawnacre Centre, George’s overarching memory has been watching aspiring sportspeople train and work hard in a bid to achieve their goals.

“I’ve always been particularly proud of the many achievements of the patrons of the Bawnacre at local, national and international level,” George said.

“I remember Irvinestown Wanderers winning two Junior Cup titles and the Fermanagh senior team reaching an All-Ireland semi-final while they trained here and we supported them.

“So many local children and teenagers use the centre here in Irvinestown in their early years and they progress to be talented and hard working adults and leaders within their teams.”

The Bawnacre also hosts a number of weekly events, with George and his ‘right-hand man’ John Maguire supporting the likes of members of Drumcoo Day Centre, with various activities.

“Since it was opened in June 1984, coincidently by the late Caldwell McClaughry, father of the current Council chairman John, it’s certainly changed a lot,” recalled George.

“From our humble beginnings, and many will remember the startling design and colour scheme, the centre has had a lot of major additions and we’re always looking at ways to expand.

“The Bawnacre supports many families with christening parties, birthday parties for all ages from 1 to 92 years, weddings and funeral receptions and we’ll keep doing that.”

A renowned community stalwart, George dedicated a large amount of time to the up-keep of the facilities at Necarne Castle, when the hugely popular Ulster Equestrian Park took place.

He was the main organiser of the Fermanagh Fireworks Festival and the Enniskillen Air Show and he’s always had a passion and interest in the annual Lady of the Lake Festival in Irvinestown.

George also regularly tends to the Irvinestown Clock Tower.

The Irvinestown man has picked up a number of awards and accolades during his 40-odd year career with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, including an MBE award back in 2001.

“When I was named in the late Queen’s New Year Honours List, it was a great honour, even though I tell people that MBE stands for ‘Minder of the Bawnacre Empire’,” laughed George.

“I was very proud to receive the award personally from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.”

