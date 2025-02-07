+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Baldwin prepares for 'defining' game with Monaghan
Fermanagh senior hurling manager, Joe Baldwin

Baldwin prepares for ‘defining’ game with Monaghan

Posted: 3:44 pm February 7, 2025

After his side’s victory on Sunday afternoon in Kinawley, Fermanagh manager Joe Baldwin was delighted to have picked up their first win of the season.

“It was a big win for us, if we had’ve lost, it would have ruled out any league final chance and the two points here gives us the belief now to win tight games.

“Full credit must go to the squad, we actually only have four outfield players on the bench – injuries have been costly on the squad,” he explained.

“Hurling in Fermanagh can be fragile, a few injuries, travelling, and all of a sudden it can leave you very short but full dues to the 15 players today and the three used subs, they stood up when asked and really put in a shift, as it was a battling performance against a very good Longford team.”

The victory sees them go into Sunday’s game with Monaghan in buoyant mood but Baldwin knows it will be a massive test.

