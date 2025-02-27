Baldwin hoping for ‘redemption’ across the Irish Sea

Fermanagh heads across the water this weekend for a fifth-round clash with Warwickshire and it’s one the Ernemen are expected to win.

Joe Baldwin’s side have shown a fine bit of form of late. After an opening-round defeat to Louth, the Ernemen have had back-to-back wins against Longford and Monaghan. Fermanagh currently sit third in the table, behind Louth and Leitrim .

Meanwhile, Warwickshire have found the going tough and have only picked up one point from four game,s which was a draw with Lancashire in round two.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0