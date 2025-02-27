+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAABaldwin hoping for ‘redemption’ across the Irish Sea
Fermanagh senior hurling manager Joe Baldwin

Baldwin hoping for ‘redemption’ across the Irish Sea

Posted: 11:48 am February 27, 2025

Fermanagh  heads across the water this weekend for a fifth-round clash with Warwickshire and it’s one the Ernemen are expected to win.

Joe Baldwin’s side have shown a fine bit of form of late. After an opening-round defeat to Louth, the Ernemen have had back-to-back wins against Longford and Monaghan. Fermanagh currently sit third in the table, behind Louth and Leitrim .

Meanwhile, Warwickshire have found the going tough and have only picked up one point from four game,s which was a draw with Lancashire in round two.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

