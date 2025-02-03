Assault on woman and criminal damage charge

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to a number of charges including an alleged assault on a woman.

Curtis Mulholland from Derrin Park, Enniskillen is also accused of damaging her property including an Xbox controller and a knife.

A defence solicitor entered not guilty pleas to all charges on the defendant’s behalf.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Mullholland on continuing bail to return to court on February 10 when a contest date is to be fixed.

