Assault and drugs accused fails to appear in court

A THIRTY-one-year-old man accused of assault and drugs charges has failed to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Andrew David John McCulloch who was bailed to reside at Utility Street in Belfast is accused of causing actual bodily harm to a male as well as possessing cannabis and the prescription-only drug Xanax.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in Enniskillen town centre on November 16 last year.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case said the charges could be connected. She further advised McCulloch was not in attendance and knew of no reason for this.

District Judge Alana McSorley issued an arrest warrant.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007