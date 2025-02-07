Armstrong calls for improved dog breeding welfare

DIANA Armstrong MLA met with representatives from Dogs Trust at an event hosted by the charity in Stormont recently, with the aim of improving welfare for dogs and their owners.

The charity held the event in Parliament Buildings to raise awareness of the need for responsible dog breeding and rehoming, and how current legislation could be improved within Northern Ireland.

At the event, representatives from Dogs Trust spoke to MLAs from across the political spectrum about the need for regulation of Animal Welfare Establishments, including rehoming organisations.

As there is currently no specific legislation in place this means there is little protection to ensure high animal welfare standards are being met. Dogs Trust wants to see the introduction of legislation which would regulate Animal Welfare Establishments, protecting the animals, the families adopting them and the organisations themselves.

Dogs Trust Public Affairs Manager, Alex Findlow said, “We look forward to continuing to work with MLAs on a range of issues to improve dog welfare within Northern Ireland, including the review of dog breeding regulations, which is due to be introduced by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA.

“We continue our calls on the Northern Ireland Assembly to introduce and improve legislation which will ensure that puppies, dogs, and their owners are given the best possible start for a healthy and happy life.”

Diana Armstrong MLA added, “I am pleased to support Dogs Trust in raising awareness of key dog welfare related issues, including improving current breeding legislation. I want the Northern Ireland Assembly to address this to ensure we have a system of breeding and selling that has total traceability.

“We need to suitably protect the dogs and the buyer and work with breeders to achieve high standards of animal welfare which many already adhere too”.

Dogs Trust has a rehoming centre in Ballymena which this month will be officially reopened after major redevelopment transforming the facilities, originally opened in 1970, into a world-class centre incorporating the latest advances in kennel design and dog welfare.

