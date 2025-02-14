Angling for Fermanagh Fishing Classic reinstated

WELCOME NEWS... Fermanagh Classic and the Pike Classic Fishing Festivals has had its funding reinstated by DAERA.

FUNDING for the Fermanagh Classic and the Pike Classic Fishing Festivals has had its funding reinstated by DAERA.

This comes after DAERA previously withdrew funding for staff overtime, putting the angling events at major risk, prompting anger from anglers who make the trip to the county and local businesses who benefit.

Local politicians were calling on the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to “reverse this cuts” which could have seen the Fermanagh Fishing Classic and other events scrapped.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine, pictured right, is delighted with the decision to reinstate the funding.

“I was dismayed last month that the fishing festival would be put in jeopardy because there was a lack of support to the organisers of this hugely important event. The event itself brings a massive boost to our local economy and therefore the need to aid this event cannot be understated,” explained Deborah.

“I raised this matter in the Assembly Chamber and with the DAERA Minister continually to ensure that support would be given.”

Deborah congratulated the organisers of the fishing festivals for their efforts in fighting for the funding.

“This good news is a huge victory for the Fermanagh Fishing Festival organisers and our local anglers. Common sense has prevailed. I want to congratulate the organisers on their efforts in fighting for this funding.

“They have had many meetings to draw down this funding and show the importance of it. Their hard works shows their passion and dedication to our area,” she added.

