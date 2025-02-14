+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAngling for Fermanagh Fishing Classic reinstated
WELCOME NEWS... Fermanagh Classic and the Pike Classic Fishing Festivals has had its funding reinstated by DAERA.

Angling for Fermanagh Fishing Classic reinstated

Posted: 3:23 pm February 14, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

FUNDING for the Fermanagh Classic and the Pike Classic Fishing Festivals has had its funding reinstated by DAERA.

This comes after DAERA previously withdrew funding for staff overtime, putting the angling events at major risk, prompting anger from anglers who make the trip to the county and local businesses who benefit.

Local politicians were calling on the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to “reverse this cuts” which could have seen the Fermanagh Fishing Classic and other events scrapped.

Advertisement

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine, pictured right, is delighted with the decision to reinstate the funding.

“I was dismayed last month that the fishing festival would be put in jeopardy because there was a lack of support to the organisers of this hugely important event. The event itself brings a massive boost to our local economy and therefore the need to aid this event cannot be understated,” explained Deborah.

“I raised this matter in the Assembly Chamber and with the DAERA Minister continually to ensure that support would be given.”

Deborah congratulated the organisers of the fishing festivals for their efforts in fighting for the funding.

“This good news is a huge victory for the Fermanagh Fishing Festival organisers and our local anglers. Common sense has prevailed. I want to congratulate the organisers on their efforts in fighting for this funding.

“They have had many meetings to draw down this funding and show the importance of it. Their hard works shows their passion and dedication to our area,” she added.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Advertisement

 

Related posts:

Anglers lament possible cancellation of Classic Davy’s catch highlights importance of Fermanagh angling Fermanagh farmers on ‘high alert’ of Foot and Mouth

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:23 pm February 14, 2025
Top
Advertisement