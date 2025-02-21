All-Ireland glory for South West College

South West College team and management celebrate their Corn Na Mac Léinn Cup win against New York at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Mayo.

New York ….2-7

South West College….5-12

South West College defeated the holders New York on Saturday afternoon at the Connacht Centre of Excellence to bring home the Corn na Mac Léinn Cup for the first time in the College’s history.

The Fermanagh students led from the 14th minute and rattled the New York net five times, two goals from man of the match Paudi Dillon and two from James Corry, as well as one from Tiarnan McKenna dethroned the back-to-back champions, and it was no more than South West deserved.

Manager Dermott Feely was delighted to see his side get over the line after losing out at the semi-final stage to their New York opponents the past two years.

