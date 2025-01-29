Weather warning for Fermanagh ahead of icy conditions

The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for Co Fermanagh tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The warning for ice will be in place from 10pm tonight until 10am on Thursday and will be in place across Fermanagh, as well as counties Antrim, Derry and Tyrone.

A Met Office spokesperson said there could be some disruption as a result of icy patches and people have been urged to take extra care as a result of untreated surfaces.

“Showers on Wednesday night will lead to a risk of icy patches,” a spokesperson said.

“Showers will be wintry over high ground across Northern Ireland, and to lower levels across northern Scotland with a slight covering of snow possible in places, mainly above 200 metres.

“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”