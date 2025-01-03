Ulster Farmers’ Union to hold protest tractor rallies

UFU Deputy President William Irvine says the farming community will step up its efforts to overturn the family farm tax.

FERMANAGH will host a tractor rally protest as part of a UK-wide day of action against the Inheritance Tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is holding six tractor runs, one in each county, on January 25.

NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru will also be holding events in their regions, in a solid display ofunity and strength

This activity is part of a wider plan to highlight the detrimental damage that the family farm tax will have in the lead up to the British Government’s spring statement in March 2025, and the UK farming unions are demanding formal changes to their plans.

While the activities taking place across the North and Britain are likely to differ slightly, the key unified message is the same: Unless the government halts its deeply flawed family farm tax proposals, they will damage and threaten family farms and, in turn, undermine UK food production.

UFU president William Irvine said, “We’re stepping up our efforts once again to overturn the family farm tax, with events happening across the UK on 25 January. I urge our UFU members to participate in their local rally and be part of this collective effort. Almost half of NI family farms could be affected by APR and BPR and we must make it crystal clear to the Labour government that we are not backing down on this issue. These rallies are simply the next step, with more action to follow in the lead up to the spring statement.

“Government need to take a long hard look at what they are on the brink of doing and fully grasp the consequences of what the changes to APR and BPR will do, not only to UK farming, but to UK society. Having access to high-quality nutritious food is critical to our wellbeing, and yet, the Labour government continues to play with fire. NI produces enough food to feed over ten million people, six million of whom are in Britain and we export local produce to the Republic of Ireland and beyond. The family farm tax as it stands will destroy our agri-food industry, everything we have built up over decades.”

Early in January, the UFU will share more information regarding the specific details about the local tractors rallies and the locations, and how members can get involved.

