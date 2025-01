Showers will stay mainly restricted to the north-west today. Elsewhere, there will be a mix of bright spells and variable cloud. Most showers will ease by the end of the day as skies tend to clear.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007