Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Noel McCaffrey, Newbridge Road Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 21st January 2025, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Betty (R.I.P) and loving father to Anthony, Ciaran (Orla) and Fiona Cox (Findan). A dear brother of Collie, Brian, Willie, Mary, Sheena and Majella. Predeceased by his siblings Philomena Brady, Josie Coyle (Cavan), Anthony, Stephen, Kevin and his nephews Sean and Anthony (R.I.P). Noel will repose at his late residence today (Wed) from 5pm until 9pm and again tomorrow from 1pm until 8pm with removal on Friday Morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Noel will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of family and friends. Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Family home private on Friday Morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT920LA, or any family members. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for him.

Ashley McCabe, Carrowshee Avenue, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Saturday 18th January 2025, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Eddie and the late Teresa (R.I.P). Loving sister of Teresa, Rosie McMahon (Ciaran), Helen Mulligan (Martin), Terry (Monica) and predeceased by her sister Caroline (R.I.P). Ashley will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB. this evening from 7pm until 9pm and again tomorrow (Wed) from 1pm until 8 pm. Removal from funeral home Thursday morning at 10-40 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Ashley will be sadly missed by her father, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunts, Keith, nieces, nephews and a large family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her.