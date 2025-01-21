Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

Glenn, 18th January 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the South West Acute Hospital. Harriett Elizabeth “Betty”, late of 5 Drumcon Road, Lisbellaw. A dear wife of the late Morris, a devoted mother of Stephen (Ollie), Malcolm, Audrey (the late Everitt), Ivor (Eveline), Helen and Sharon. Also a dear sister of the late Gordon, Henry and Edith. And a very special grandmother and great grandmother to her thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Monday from 11.00am. Family home private to family only on morning of funeral please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Betty will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in Derrybrusk Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in memory of Betty are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Betty will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle. “Betty, you are safely home – until we meet again.”

Ashley McCabe, Carrowshee Avenue, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh. Died Saturday 18th January 2025 suddenly. Beloved daughter of Eddie and the late Teresa (R.I.P.). loving sister of Teresa, Rosie McMahon (Ciaran), Helen Mulligan (Martin), Terry (Monica) and predeceased by her sister Caroline (R.I.P.). Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary, Susan McHugh, 45 Druminiskill Road, Macken, Enniskillen passes away peacefully on 18th Jan 2025 in her 96th year R.I.P. Loving wife of Frank R.I.P. Surrounded by her loving family and Fr McMorrow P.P. Reposing at the Family home from 5 pm today Sunday Until removal on Tuesday 21st Jan 2025 to arrive in St Patrick’s Church Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Bernadette (Declan), Teresa (John), Patrick (Pat), Nora (Mathew), Frances, Thomas (Nora), Kevin (Shauna), Sister Elizabeth, 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, Family circle and Friends. Predeceased by Her brothers Charlie and Paddy. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie nurses c/o McNulty funeral directors or any family member.