Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

HUNTER – 4th January 2025 (suddenly) at her home 27 Mantlin Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Frances Rebecca, BEM, devoted wife of the late Cecil, dearly loved mother of Marcus (Clare), Jill, Raymond (Gillian), dear grandmother of James, Christopher, Thomas, Matthew, Bella and Levi. A dearly loved sister and aunt. House Closed. Funeral arrangements to follow. There will be an opportunity to meet with the family at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Frances will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

HANCE– David, 3rd January 2025 (peacefully) at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and late of Millcroft Care Home Enniskillen. Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects to David in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Monday between 3.00pm -5.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will take place in Rossorry Parish Church, Enniskillen on Tuesday 7th January at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. David will be lovingly remembered by his good friend Kenneth and all the staff and residents of Millcroft Care Home. “At Peace”

WILSON – 2nd January 2025 (Suddenly) at her home Kilgowney Manor, Caledon. Valerie Joyce, daughter of the late George and Pearl Wilson Main Street Clabby. Much loved sister of Georgina (Stanley) Ruth (Brian) Harold, Anne (Bob) Sammy, and David (Lesley Ann). Family homes open. Friends welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday between 4.00pm -6.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Donacavey Parish Churchyard, Fintona. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Advertisement

Christina (Teenie) Donegan (neé West), 3rd of January 2025, Crom Lane, Newtownbutler BT92 8FL. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Michael, cherished mother of Attracta (Finbar O’Harte), Fr. Gary, Caroline (Neil Lunney), Mark, Micaela and dear sister of Con. Dearly loved grandmother of Cariosa, Oisin, Cristiona-Mai and Gearoid. Pre-deceased by her grandson Michael who died in infancy. Sadly missed by all her brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews and nieces and entire family circle. House private at all times please. Christina’s remains will be reposing in the Oratory of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler on Sunday between 2pm and 8pm. Christina’s Funeral mass will be celebrated on the Feast of the Epiphany on the 6th of January at 1.30pm in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler, with interment to the adjoining cemetery. Christina’s funeral mass will be available to view via the weblink. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Thomas (Tom) Tierney Moorlough, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 31st December 2024, suddenly, at his residence. Son of the late Joseph and Agnes Tierney (R.I.P). Loving brother of Sarah Kelly (Seamus R.I.P), Clogher, and predeceased by his brothers Packie (Kathleen) and Mick (Josie). Tom will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LB on Saturday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from his late residence on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 2 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Tom will be sadly missed by his sister Sarah, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Josie, and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churhservices.tv/donagh St Padre Pio pray for him.

Margaret Mary Gallagher, (née McCrossan) 1st January 2025. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Late of Brooke House, Drumconlan West, Letterbreen. BT74 9FW. Loving wife of her late husband Patrick. Dear mother of Denise and her husband Jo, Des and his wife Michelle, and dearest grandmother to her grandchildren Sophie and Finn. Beloved sister of Peter (Glasgow) and sister-in-law of Eunice, Rose, Kathleen and Cathy. Pre-deceased by her brothers Frank and Ian and her sister-in-law Rosemary (RIP). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Reposing at her home on Friday 3rd January from 4.00pm to 8.00pm and on Saturday 4th January from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. House Private to family at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Sunday 5th January at 5.00pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am with interment to the adjoining cemetery. The Livestream link for St Patricks Church, Belcoo is https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. Messages of condolence may be left on the link on RIP.ie. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Gentle Soul.

Anna Corrigan (née Maguire), 1st January 2025, aged 98 years. 52 Moybane Road, Culliagh, Letterbreen, BT74 9EA. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Patsy, dear mother of Pat, Gerry, Christine, Cormac, Clare, Kathleen, Kieran, Owen, Declan and John. Loving sister of Frank (Canada), pre-deceased by her brothers Pat, Jim, Tommy and her sister Mae. Anna will be greatly missed by her children, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Reposing at her home for wake on Friday 3.00pm to 8.00pm and Saturday 3.00pm to 8.00pm. House Private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Sunday 5th January 2025 at 11.00am in St Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on Cleenish Parish Facebook page. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.