Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Teresa Foy (Nee Beatty). 1st January 2025. 220 Loughshore Rd, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. BT93 7FG. Teresa passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the South West Acute Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Hugh, Much loved mother of Kevin, Mary (Kenny), Martina (Gabriel), Elizabeth RIP, Collette (Barney). Loving grandmother to twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Pre deceased by her late parents William and Sarah her sisters Kathleen, Sadie and Annie her brothers Willie, Eddie, Freddie and Bobby. Teresa will be reposing at her late residence on Friday 3rd January 2025 from 12noon until 9pm. Removal on Saturday 4th January at 1pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 1:30pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family circle. St Anthony Pray for her.

Jean Murray, Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, and formerly, Tattintonegan, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday 31st December 2024, suddenly at Home. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Jane-Ann Murray (R.I.P.). Dear sister of Patsy (Margaret), Agnes Alvite (Pepe), Mary McElroy (Sean R.I.P.), Bernie Nemer (Awni), Veronica, Josie Turan, Dympna Zazzero (Paul), Philomena Ciaiola, Dolores McCarthy (Jimmy) and predeceased by her brothers Jim and Michael. Jean will be reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home Saturday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Macartan’s Cemetery, Aghadrumsee. Jean will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

THOMPSON – 1st January 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital and late of CastleView Park, Omagh and Greenhill Maguiresbridge. John Robert (Cecil), beloved partner of Valerie, dearly loved son of the late James and Margaret, brother of Valerie (the late Tom) Dorothy (the late Jimmy) Ivy (Leslie) and the late Ernest (Edna) and Maureen (Johnny). Family homes private please. The Funeral service will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 4th January at 10.30 am followed by a private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Aghavea Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Aghavea Parish Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Cecil will be lovingly remembered by his partner and all the family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall”

Advertisement

Simpson, Gwendoline Olive, 1st January 2025, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, much loved mother of Dale, Amanda and Suzanne, dear mother-in-law of Paul and Gill, loving nana to Penelope and Woody, beloved sister of Kenneth, Daphne and the late Estelle and dear friend to Thomas. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gwendoline will take place in Gortnessy Presbyterian Church on Saturday 4th January at 12pm followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice c/o D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Directors, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. “At home with the Lord.” Lovingly remembered by her family, family circle and friends.

Margaret Mary Gallagher, (née McCrossan) 1st January 2025. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Late of Brooke House, Drumconlan West, Letterbreen. BT74 9FW. Loving wife of her late husband Patrick. Dear mother of Denise and her husband Jo, Des and his wife Michelle, and dearest grandmother to her grandchildren Sophie and Finn. Beloved sister of Peter (Glasgow) and sister-in-law of Eunice, Rose, Kathleen and Cathy. Pre-deceased by her brothers Frank and Ian and her sister-in-law Rosemary (RIP). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Reposing at her home on Friday 3rd January from 4.00pm to 8.00pm and on Saturday 4th January from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. House Private to family at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Sunday 5th January at 5.00pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am with interment to the adjoining cemetery. The Livestream link for St Patricks Church, Belcoo is https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. Messages of condolence may be left on the link on RIP.ie. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Gentle Soul.

Anna Corrigan (née Maguire), 1st January 2025, aged 98 years. 52 Moybane Road, Culliagh, Letterbreen, BT74 9EA. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Patsy, dear mother of Pat, Gerry, Christine, Cormac, Clare, Kathleen, Kieran, Owen, Declan and John. Loving sister of Frank (Canada), pre-deceased by her brothers Pat, Jim, Tommy and her sister Mae. Anna will be greatly missed by her children, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Reposing at her home for wake on Friday 3.00pm to 8.00pm and Saturday 3.00pm to 8.00pm. House Private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Sunday 5th January 2025 at 11.00am in St Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on Cleenish Parish Facebook page. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Eileen Bannon, nee McKenna, 17 Ballintarson Lane Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh BT94 5AA Peacefully 1st January 2025. Dearly beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Mary Larkin (Damian), Geraldine Busch (Allen) and the late Shane. Cherished grandmother to Sean, Thomas, Cora, Emma & Cillian. Dear sister of Sue Fee (Phil R.I.P.) and the late Pat McKenna, Sr. Anita, Sr. Sheila & Ena Scanlon (Tommy R.I.P). Sister in law to Anna Bannon. Eileen will repose at her late residence on Friday 3rd from 3.00 p.m until 8.00 p.m Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m to St Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw for Mass at 11.00 a.m followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever loved by her loving daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, her sister, extended family,friends and neighbours. Eileen, ” You carry everything to God in prayer.” 1 Peter 5:7

Gould, 1st January 2025, peacefully at home. William George “Kenneth”, late of 55 Ashbrooke Road, Tempo. A much loved husband of Emma, a devoted father of Christopher (Linda), Sophia (Jeremey), and Matthew (Laura), and a dear brother of Andrew, Joyce and Maurice. Also a very special grandfather of Faith, David, Charlotte, Sebastian, Archie, Isla, Alexander, Evelyne and the late Ruari. Family homes private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Kenneth will take place on Saturday at 1.30pm in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of Kenneth are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Kenneth will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Emma and family and all the family circle. “At Peace.”

The death has occurred of John Murphy, 31st December 2024. 13 Rossview, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.BT92 ZLH and formerly of 22 Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. John passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the Pallative Care Unit, Omagh. Beloved husband of Aine (nee Martin). Dear son of Sean and Annette. Much loved brother of Janette (Jude), Patrick (Mary). Loving father of Ben, Hannah and Sophia. Dear uncle of Caitlin, Oliver and Adam. Deeply regretted by Vincient, Geraldine, Tony (Joanna), Brian, Eimir (RIP). Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins and family circle. John will be reposing at his residence 13 Rossview, Lisnaskea on Thursday 2nd January 2025 from 12 noon until 8pm, and at Derrygonnelly Harps Clubrooms on Friday 3rd January from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from 22 Rossnarick Close, Derrygonnelly on Saturday 4th January at 10:30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St, Patrick’s Church, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Rd Cavan H12RF78 at 4:15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Omagh & Northwest Cancer Centre, Derry c/o any family member or Damian McGovern & Sons, Funeral Directors, 8 Caldrum Rd, Derrygonnelly, BT93 6HY. A shuttle bus will be provided from the grounds of Lisnaskea Emmett’s for the wake on Thursday between 12noon and 8pm.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Lee née Magee Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh and late of Derryrona, Mulleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at the residence of her brother Martin in Derryrona and the house is private to family and friends. Remains will arrive on Saturday to St Michael’s Church, Mulleek for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Geraldine is predeceased by her husband John Lee and brother James and is deeply regretted by her daughter Eileen and son-in-law Sean Paul Cassidy, grandchildren Casey, J.J. and Iósua, brothers, Liam, Noel (Corinna), Martin, Eddie (Sheila), nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director.

Advertisement