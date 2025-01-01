Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

KEYS, (née SEANEY) December 30th, 2024 ANNE ELIZABETH Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at South West Acute Hospital and late of Three Rivers Care Home, formerly of 4 Erne Park, Kesh. Dearly beloved daughter of the late William and Kathleen Seaney, devoted mother of Michelle (Richard), Dianne (Leslie), and Coleen (Martin). A much loved and precious nannie of Megan, Joshua, Reuben, Adam, Lauren, Tabitha, George, Jack and Emily, also a dear sister of Jean (Charlie) and Kate (Gerry), a loving aunt and dear friend of Colin, June and family. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Anne will be held in Ardess Parish Church on Friday at 12 Noon followed by committal in adjoining Graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Three Rivers Care Home Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. Forever in our Hearts “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

The death has occurred of Damian (Dee) Fitzpatrick Late of 13 Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen BT74 6ND Peacefully 30th December 2024 Beloved husband of Chubby (Mary) and loving father of Robert (Vania), Emmett (Patricia) & Leanne (Gary) Devoted grand dad to Nathan, Adam, Lara, Alex, Conor, Oran, Lorenzo, Matteo & Rena Brother of Elena (Hugh) & Josephine (Tony) Predeceased by his parents James & Mary & his siblings Joan, Denise, Dolores, Don, Noel, Una & Columba & those who died infancy Molaise, Patricia & Jude Damian will repose at his home on Wednesday 1st January 2025 from 1.00 – 8.00pm Removal on Thursday 2nd January 2025 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Cross Cemetery Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam Deeply regretted by his Wife, Sons, Daughter, Grandchildren, Sisters, his many Nieces & Nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Elizabeth Mc Garrity (nee Ormsby) R.I.P, 35 Townhill Park, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT93 1GH. Died 28th December 2024 aged 94 years. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Sean R.I.P, much loved mother of Eamon, Angela, Stephen, Jennifer, Maurice, Martina, Ursula, Cathal, Leo and the late baby Fiona R.I.P. Cherished granny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Mary Ellen, Johnny, Michael and the late Kathleen R.I.P. Elizabeth will be reposing at her late residence on Monday 30th December and Tuesday 31st. Everyone is welcome to call. Family home private please at all other times. Elizabeth will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 10.20am travelling via Main Street, Irvinestown arriving at the Sacred Heart Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish) Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia NI, please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. (Donation box available in the family home) Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Our Lady Pray For Her Gentle Soul.

John O’Connor, Station House, Castlecaldwell, Leggs, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Predeceased by his beloved wife May, his parents John and Ellen, and brothers Hughie, Vin, and Liam. John will be sadly missed by all his family, a devoted father to: Ann (Werner), Marie (Sami), Sean (Rachel R.I.P.), Aiden, Gabriel (Angela), Caroline (Tony). His brothers and sisters, Kevin, Packie, Eileen, and Maggie. His adored grandchildren Chantal, Corina, Melanie, Sophie, Lauren, Ros, Niamh, Emma, Sarah and great-grandchildren Emely and Damian. Nieces and nephews, cousins, and his entire extended family. Remains will repose in Mulleek Community Centre with a walk-through wake on Tuesday 31st from 2pm to 8pm. Remains will arrive in St. Michael’s Church Mulleek on Wednesday 1st January for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. A delayed video recording of the funeral Mass will be available by 6pm or before. Please use the following link to view. https://youtube.com/@osheagraphicdesign6647 House strictly private please. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Mulleek Community Centre https://maps.app.goo.gl/e3G3KnywoMW2pqkx8 A one-way system will operate for the wake with entrance from the Belleek side of Mulleek Road and exit via the Kesh side of Mulleek Road.